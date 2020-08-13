Delhi govt ties up with philanthropy group for road safety initiatives

Sections
The transport department has signed a memorandum of understanding with the philanthropy group, said the office of transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A document concerning the tie-up, which HT has seen, read that Delhi is one of the cities chosen by the philanthropy group to join the 2020-25 initiative for global road safety. . (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi government’s transport department on Thursday tied up with Bloomberg Philanthropies to develop road safety initiatives, senior government officials said.

The transport department has signed a memorandum of understanding with the philanthropy group, said the office of transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

“Under the tie-up, the Delhi government will receive support from global experts on road safety, receive funding to engage experts in road safety initiatives, technical assistance, training, help in conducting periodic road user behaviour surveys, help in generating mass media campaign content on road safety and developing road injury surveillance systems,” said a senior government official in the transport department, requesting anonymity.

A document concerning the tie-up, which HT has seen, read that Delhi is one of the cities chosen by the philanthropy group to join the 2020-25 initiative for global road safety. The city government was chosen for “outstanding work in advancing public health and road safety”, read the document.



