Delhi govt to automatically renew nursing home licences till March 2021

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday directed the health department to issue an order, automatically renewing licences of all nursing homes in the city till March 31, 2021, a press statement from the Delhi government said.

“The chief minister has directed the health department to immediately pass an order renewing the licences of all nursing homes till March 31, 2021. The nursing homeowners along with senior members of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) and Delhi Medical Association (DMA) had met the chief minister on Wednesday and flagged the issue of renewal of licences,” the statement said.

It further said, “In that meeting, the owners of nursing homes said that every year, they had to renew the licence to run these homes. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the nursing homes could not renew their licences in March and this was creating issues in their daily operations.”

There are about 700 nursing homes in the city, most of which have around 20 beds, according to estimates by the DMA.

President of DMC, Dr Arun Gupta, welcomed the move and said the government decision would “bring relief to nursing home owners”.

Dr R K Gupta, former president of DMA, said, “The Delhi government has taken commendable measures during the time of Covid-19, and have honoured the private and government hospital and health care workers. The meeting with the nursing home owners was successful. The automatic licence renewal will help nursing home owners extend better care to patients.”