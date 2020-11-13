Delhi govt to construct 89,400 EWS residential flats

Sections
New Delhi: The Delhi government will construct 89,400 residential flats by 2025 for people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) and slum residents, the chief...

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

The Delhi government will construct 89,400 residential flats by 2025 for people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) and slum residents, the chief minister’s office said on Friday.

The decision was taken in meeting convened by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), a senior government official said.

“It was decided (in the meeting) that the Delhi government will construct 89,400 flats for EWS and slum dwellers. These 89,400 flats will be constructed in three phases in a total of 237 acres,” the CM office said in a statement.



The statement said, “The construction project of the 89,400 flats will be carried out in three phases – 41,400 in the first, 18,000 in second, and 30,000 in the third. The Delhi government is preparing a detailed rehabilitation and construction plan (and) architect consultants will be appointed for the project.”

The deadline will range between 2022 and 2025, according to the CM’s office .

“The ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan’ policy is the flagship policy of the Delhi government. We have to ensure the construction of the EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of the people should be completed in its due timeline. This has to be ensured so that we can provide shelter for every poor in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

