Delhi govt to launch anti-firecracker campaign amid rise in Covid-19 cases, air pollution

Under the campaign, 11 special squads of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and city police will inspect firecracker manufacturing units to ensure that there is no old stock left.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Every year in winters, Delhi’s air turns hazardous due to bursting of firecrackers and stubble burning in neighbouring states. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

In the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and rising pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government will launch an anti-firecracker campaign from November 3.

Under the campaign, 11 special squads of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and city police will inspect firecracker manufacturing units to ensure that there is no old stock left. The government has also urged (WHOM??) to not burn crackers at all this year as the city battle surge in Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that only ‘green’ firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in the national capital.

Every year in winters, Delhi’s air turns hazardous due to bursting of firecrackers and stubble burning in neighbouring states.



On Monday, Delhi’s air quality was in the “very poor” category, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 at 7 am.

Meanwhile, Delhi is witnessing a surge in cases of Covid-19, a respiratory disease. On Monday, the city saw a drop in cases after recording more than 5,000 cases for five consecutive days.

According to the state health department, 4,001 fresh cases were detected in Delhi in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally more than 3.96 lakh.

The death toll mounted to 6,604 with 42 more fatalities, it also informed.

