Delhi govt to prepare bio-decomposer for crop stubble: All you need to know

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, Delhi has developed a decomposer capsule, which could be converted into a liquid solution and sprayed on fields with crop stubble. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Beginning Tuesday, Delhi government is set to start preparation of a biochemical solution—a new technology that decomposes crop stubble so that it doesn’t need to be burnt. The technology could prove to be a solution for farmers who otherwise end up burning paddy stubble causing fumes that add to air pollution during winter. As per government figures, at least 800 hectares of farmland in the rural belt of Delhi is under cultivation where crop stubble burning is practised. Here are five things you need to know about the technology and what it aims to do

What is a bio-decomposer?

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, Delhi has developed a decomposer capsule, which could be converted into a liquid solution and sprayed on fields with crop stubble. The solution, once sprayed on the fields, will decompose the stubble, which can be used by farmers to treat the fields.

How and where does the Delhi government plan to prepare the biochemical solution?

The liquid biochemical solution can be formulated by mixing the capsules with jaggery and several other ingredients. The mixture needs to be fermented over three or four days before it’s ready to be sprayed. The Delhi government has set up a centralised plant for large-scale production of the solution at Najafgarh’s Kharkhari Nahar village. From Tuesday, operations will begin at 400 different camps here under the supervision of IARI scientists.

How much time does it take for the stubble to decompose after the chemical has been sprayed?

IARI scientists said that it takes over 20 days for the stubble to decompose into compost.

How can farmers use this scheme?

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had said that the chemical will be sprayed in the fields free of cost. Agricultural development officers at all districts will lead the task of filling up forms for farmers with details of their village and area under cultivation, among others. Once the forms are submitted, officials will be deployed to spray the chemical at the designated location. The district officials will also be creating awareness about the same.

How much will it cost the government?

From preparing the mixture to spraying it across 800 hectares of farmland, the entire process will cost the government Rs 20 lakh.