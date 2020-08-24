Delhi govt to set up mental health units in childcare centres

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Delhi

Delhi government will set up mental health units at its childcare institutions. (Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)

The Delhi government will set up mental health units at its childcare institutions in an aim to provide mental health services for children.

The Women and Child Development department issued a notice last week inviting ‘‘Expression of Interest’‘ from interested agencies to set up such centres.

The deadline for submission of Expression of Interest offer is September 10 while a pre-bid meeting will be held on August 28.

The mental health units will be set up at different institutional complexes in Delhi and categorised into three clusters, the notice further said.