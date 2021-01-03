Sections
Delhi govt to set up Tamil academy

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Delhi government’s Department of Art, Culture, and Language on Sunday set-up a Tamil academy to promote the language and culture of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the Art, Culture, and Language department, said, “It is this diversity that forms Delhi’s vibrant and cosmopolitan culture. Delhi has a large population of people from Tamil Nadu and we want to present a platform to the people of Delhi to get a taste of the art and culture of Tamil Nadu.”

The Delhi government has appointed a former councilor and member of Delhi Tamil Sangam N Raja as the Vice-Chairman of the academy. In a statement issued by the government, Raja said, “I am glad to see that the Delhi Government under Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has established the Tamil language academy. I am honored to be a part of this academy. The Tamil language and culture have a long tradition in the history of Indian culture as well as in Delhi.”

“The Department of Art, Culture, and Language of the Delhi govt has decided that the new academy will introduce various awards to promote and reward the good works of people in Tamil language and culture. The government will also provide language courses through this academy. The Delhi government will also celebrate and organise cultural festivals for the people of Tamil Nadu,” the statement added.

