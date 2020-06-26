Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt will set up ICU beds on a large scale at its 3 hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 13:54 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Addressing an online media briefing, Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi has reported around 74,000 cases so far; of them, 45,000 patients have recovered. (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government will set up ICU beds on a large scale at three state-run hospitals in wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said Delhi has reported around 74,000 cases so far; of them, 45,000 patients have recovered.

The rise in number of cases is a matter of concern but there is no need to panic as the Covid-19 situation is “still under control”, Kejriwal asserted.

“We have increased our capacity of testing by three times and hence, cases are rising in the city,” he said.



In LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital, the government is going to set up more ICU beds on a large scale, he said, adding the Delhi government has already set up 3,500 beds for Covid-19 patients in hotels in the last 10 days.

The chief minister also said that Covid-19 patients under home isolation have been given pulse oximeters and that this will act as a “Suraksha Chakra” against the disease.

He said the government has got permission to conduct plasma therapy on 200 patients in the city.

