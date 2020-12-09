Delhi HC asks govt to rethink 80% bed reservation in pvt hospitals

The high court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to reconsider its decision of reserving 80% ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for Covid patients after being told that half of such beds are lying vacant in the state.

Justice Navin Chawla turned down the request of the Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, who had sought that the matter be listed after 10 days for better review of the situation after the petitioner’s counsel told the court that out of 5,081 ICU beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, 2,360 were vacant as on Tuesday and that there was no justification for continuing the reservation of beds.

Taking note of the submission, the court said that 10 days cannot be granted to review the order and it should be done immediately. It asked the government to re-consider its decision and file its stand by December 14 while posting the matter for further hearing on December 15.

“See the figures. If 50 per cent beds are lying vacant, it needs immediate review and not a review after 10 days,” the court said.

The court was hearing a plea by the Association of Healthcare Providers, who had challenged a September 12 decision of the Delhi government asking 33 private hospitals in the city to reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid-19 patients. This order was stayed by a single judge bench of the the high court on September 22.

Later, on October 9, a division bench of the court took up an appeal by the Delhi government, refused to vacate the stay and adjourned the matter to November 27. The AAP government approached the Apex court against these two orders of September 22 and October 9. The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the high court’s order staying the AAP government’s instruction to private hospitals and asked it to go back to the high court.

On November 12, a division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad, finally, vacated the stay considering the increase in the number of cases in the city.

On Wednesday, appearing for the Delhi government, its additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, told the court that they are taking all precautionary measures and that the matter be heard after December 17.

He said that a meeting was held by Delhi health minister on December 7 to review the current Covid-19 situation in Delhi. Ghose said that the order to reserve 80% ICU beds in 33 hospitals would be reviewed again on December 17.

The minutes of the meeting also said that the occupancy of Covid-19 ICU beds in the large reputed private hospitals is still on the higher side.

“As on Dec 7, out of 1,531 Covid-19 ICU beds available in 33 hospitals, which were directed to reserve 80% of total ICU beds, it has been found that 1,220 Covid ICU beds are occupied, which makes 80% of the total beds reserved,” the minutes read.

It further added that in 11 out of the 33 hospitals, the occupancy of Covid-19 ICU beds is more than 90%. In view of the facts, it was decided that September 12 order of reserving 80% Covid beds be continued and the situation reviewed on December 17 again.

However, appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Maninder Singh and advocate Sanyam Khetarpal, told the court that several ICU beds in various government as well the private hospitals are lying vacant.

Taking the details from the Delhi corona app, Singh told the court that while 534 ICU beds with ventilator are lying vacant, another 1,038 ICU beds without ventilator are also unoccupied.

Singh said in case of non-Covid-19 ICU beds, out of 1,420, at least 314 beds are lying vacant and added that therefore, there was no justification of continuation of the earlier order.

The court agreed with the contentions raised and asked the Delhi government to look into the matter.

The plea by the Association of Healthcare Providers had alleged that such reserving of beds is also exposing non-Covid-19 patients to the risk of Covid-19. It had contended that the order has been issued without any prior discussion with private hospitals and without understanding the current demand-supply situation of critical care beds.