Delhi HC declines plea to link Metro card with address proof

The petitioners had contended in their plea that it should be mandatory for Delhi Metro travellers to provide proof of their identity and address while purchasing metro cards or tokens to establish ownership in case such items are lost.

Updated: May 09, 2020 17:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

Disposing the plea, the Delhi HC bench gave petitioners liberty to move a representation before the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on the issues raised in the petition. (Sonu Mehta/ HT File Photo )

A plea seeking linking of a metro card or token with a commuter’s address proof was not entertained by the Delhi High Court as no representation about the issue had been made to the DMRC before moving the court.

A bench of justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula disposed of the plea, but gave petitioners liberty to move a representation before the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the issues raised in the plea.

In case the petitioners move a representation to the DMRC, it is supposed to dispose of the plea within four weeks by a reasoned order after taking inputs from authorities concerned.

They also contended that in the prevalent situation of coronavirus pandemic, the DMRC should be aware about the details of commuters as it will help in preventing COVID-19 patients from travelling in metro.

