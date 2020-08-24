Delhi HC extends all interim orders till October 31

The Delhi High Court on Monday extended all interim orders till October 31 in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, while observing that it would slowly start physical hearings with everyone’s consent.

An HC bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh extended all orders further till October 31. Earlier they had been extended till August 31.

The court, however, said, “Needless to clarify that in case the extension of interim order causes any hardship of an extreme nature to a party to such proceeding, they would be at liberty to seek appropriate relief, as may be advised.”

The court also said that 2,900 prisoners have so far been released on interim bail and the idea is to ensure that the released prisoners do not return.

“The idea is to ensure that the released prisoners do not return to prison as asymptomatic patients of Covid-19, especially when the prisons are overcrowded,” the bench said.