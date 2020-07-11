Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi HC extends time to quiz Sharjeel Imam

Delhi HC extends time to quiz Sharjeel Imam

Justice V Kameswar Rao dismissed the plea by Imam who had challenged the trial court’s June 25 order granting three more months to the Delhi Police, beyond the statutory 90 days, to complete the investigation in the case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 04:18 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi High Court on Friday held that there were justifiable grounds for extending the time to complete an investigation against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi High Court on Friday held that there were justifiable grounds for extending the time to complete an investigation against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches he made during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Justice V Kameswar Rao dismissed the plea by Imam who had challenged the trial court’s June 25 order granting three more months to the Delhi Police, beyond the statutory 90 days, to complete the investigation in the case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

The court noted that the police’s report stating “since March 24, 2020, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, a lockdown has been imposed due to which the pace of investigation was seriously disrupted” and said this “clearly depicts the reasons for not completing the investigation in 90 days”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhiwala: Amid despair, there’s hope
Jul 11, 2020 05:16 IST
Amrapali to get up to Rs 1,000 crore fund infusion
Jul 11, 2020 05:13 IST
Factory output shrank at a lower pace in May
Jul 11, 2020 05:08 IST
NIA names IS operative in TN cop’s murder case
Jul 11, 2020 05:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.