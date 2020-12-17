Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi HC grants protection to interfaith couple from UP

Delhi HC grants protection to interfaith couple from UP

The plea alleged that the woman’s parents and relatives tortured her physically and mentally. Fearing harassment, the couple reached Delhi on December 11 and contacted an NGO.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 07:20 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to the plea, the 21-year-old Hindu woman met the 25-year-old Muslim man at a coaching centre in Shahjahanpur. (Shutterstock image)

The Delhi high court on Wednesday granted protection to an interfaith couple from Uttar Pradesh, who fled to the national Capital fearing persecution, days after the new UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020, commonly known as the ‘love jihad’ law, was passed.

The couple has alleged that they were forced to leave their parental houses due to reports of harassment on interfaith couples. Justice Anu Malhotra, while granting protection, also directed the Delhi government to provide them a safe house in accordance with an earlier order of the Supreme Court.

According to the plea, the 21-year-old Hindu woman met the 25-year-old Muslim man at a coaching centre in Shahjahanpur. They fell in love and wanted to get married under the Special Marriage Act, as they did not intend to convert. However, the parents and relatives of the woman opposed their alliance. The plea, filed through advocates Soutik Banerjee and Aakarsh Kamra, alleged that the woman’s parents and relatives tortured her physically and mentally. Fearing harassment, the couple reached Delhi on December 11 and contacted an NGO.

Appearing for them, advocate Vrinda Grover said the couple sought protection from the Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department. However, they were turned away, which “jeopardises the right to life, liberty and privacy”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
by HT Correspondent
Day 22 of farm stir, SC to resume hearing on ‘Delhi blockade’ | 10 points
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
Odisha minor was sexually assaulted, SIT tells HC; BJP to walk for justice
by Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

US plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
White House holds several meetings to address spate of Russian hacking
by Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on December 17
by Dr Prem Kumar Sharma and Manisha Koushik
Facebook criticizes Apple privacy policy in newspaper ads
by Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.