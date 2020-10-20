Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates

Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates

In the High Court, 12,244 cases were mentioned out of which 11,784 advocates wanted virtual hearings (96.2 percent) and only 456 (3.7 percent) preferred physical hearing.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:59 IST

By Richa Banka | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi High Court. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court has heard 42,377 matters from March 24 to October 17 through video conferencing amid Covid-19 pandemic. In more than 96.2 percent of the cases, the advocates have preferred to appear through virtual mode. Even in those cases which were listed for physical hearing before this court, the majority of the advocates requested for holding hearing through video conferencing, officials of the HC registry said.

In the High Court, 12,244 cases were mentioned out of which 11,784 advocates wanted virtual hearings (96.2 percent) and only 456 (3.7 percent) preferred physical hearing.

Also read: ‘Largest and toughest to clinch’ - AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh

The HC has also heard 1,929 cases through physical hearing which started on a partial basis since September 1 of which 124 cases have been disposed. While 2,534 cases were disposed through video conferencing, 24,165 miscellaneous applications were also disposed through the same mode.

In Delhi District Courts also, around 262,167 cases were taken up through video-conferencing between March 24 to August 31.

“Till date, more than 6 lakhs cases have been taken up through video conferencing and around 1 lakh through physical mode by the Delhi District Courts. Approximately 50,000 cases and 85,000 applications have been disposed of,” senior officials of the HC registry said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
Oct 21, 2020 01:35 IST
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Oct 21, 2020 03:30 IST
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Oct 21, 2020 01:13 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 21, 2020 01:46 IST

latest news

CM Nitish, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav trade barbs over jobs pledge
Oct 21, 2020 04:12 IST
Legal experts differ on Punjab govt’s agriculture bills, as advocate general counts on ‘exceptions’
Oct 21, 2020 03:56 IST
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Oct 21, 2020 03:30 IST
US reports about 300,000 more deaths than usual during Covid-19 pandemic: CDC
Oct 21, 2020 03:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.