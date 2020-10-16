Delhi HC refuses to bar ‘Gunjan Saxena’, says art shouldn’t be viewed as bias

The movie, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was first released on Netflix on August 12, and was likely to hit theatres that have opened from Thursday after being shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic for over six months. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to pass any interim order to restrain the release of the movie “Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl” in cinema halls and asked the Central government, which had contended in its plea that the film shows the Indian Air Force (IAF) in poor light, to sort out issues related to the film’s content with its producer and director.

The court observed that when any art is shown, it is portrayed in a certain manner and whatever the IAF may have felt bad about, is not bias from the makers of the movie.

The movie, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was first released on Netflix on August 12, and was likely to hit theatres that have opened from Thursday after being shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic for over six months.

The court asked additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain, who represented the Centre, to sit with counsel for other parties including senior advocate Harish Salve for Dharma Productions, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar for director Karan Johar, and senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul for Netflix to try and sort out the content-related issues with the film.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher also agreed to watch the movie after Kishen Kaul told the court that it should watch the content and judge for itself. Refusing to restrain the release of the movie at this stage, the court said, “Who will go and watch a movie in the theatre during the pandemic. Those who wanted to see the movie have already watched it on the OTT platform.”