Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS, asks them to resume work
Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained thousands of protesting nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from continuing their strike over their long-pending demands and asked them to resume work. The court also issued a notice to the nurses’ union on the plea of the hospital.
Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 16:39 IST
Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained thousands of protesting nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from continuing their strike over their long-pending demands and asked them to resume work. The court also issued a notice to the nurses’ union on the plea of the hospital.
“Keeping in view of the submissions and assurances made by AIIMS that it would look into the grievances of the respondents (nurses), this union is restrained from continuing the strike,” Justice Navin Chawla said.
ALSO WATCH | ‘Open to talks with authorities’: AIIMS nurses’ union strike enters 2nd day
SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
by Richa Banka | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
by Rezaul Laskar | Edited by Niyati Singh
by Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale, Mumbai
by HT Correspondent