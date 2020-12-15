Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS, asks them to resume work

Members of nursing staff at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) take part in a protest during their indefinite strike over the long-standing demands in New Delhi on December 15, 2020. (AFP photo)

Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained thousands of protesting nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from continuing their strike over their long-pending demands and asked them to resume work. The court also issued a notice to the nurses’ union on the plea of the hospital.

“Keeping in view of the submissions and assurances made by AIIMS that it would look into the grievances of the respondents (nurses), this union is restrained from continuing the strike,” Justice Navin Chawla said.

