Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi HC to hear pleas on Jamia violence on July 6

Delhi HC to hear pleas on Jamia violence on July 6

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi Police, contended that “irresponsible” pleadings are filed in the rejoinder of one of the petitioners, Nabila Hasan, who has sought action against the police for allegedly brutally attacking the petitioners, students and residents of JMI.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 02:45 IST

By Press Trust of India, Hindsutan Times New Delhi

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan listed the matter for July 6 as arguments were not completed and the rejoinder filed by one of the petitioners was not on record. (AP File)

The Delhi high court Monday said it will hear next week the pleas related to the violence during Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in December 2019.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan listed the matter for July 6 as arguments were not completed and the rejoinder filed by one of the petitioners was not on record.

“Let the matter be adjourned to July 6,” said the bench, hearing the case through videoconferencing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi Police, contended that “irresponsible” pleadings are filed in the rejoinder of one of the petitioners, Nabila Hasan, who has sought action against the police for allegedly brutally attacking the petitioners, students and residents of JMI.



As her rejoinder to Delhi Police’s reply, filed in the petition, was not on court’s record, Mehta said he will address the bench on this issue on the next date of hearing.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Hasan, said he has filed an application seeking an addition to the prayer made in the petition

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi HC to hear pleas on Jamia violence on July 6
Jun 30, 2020 02:45 IST
Centre notifies extension of Venugopal as Attorney General for India
Jun 30, 2020 02:23 IST
6-year-old Mumbai boy raises ₹54K through artwork, donates it to NGO
Jun 30, 2020 02:06 IST
Centre plans levy on solar panel makers in SEZs
Jun 30, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.