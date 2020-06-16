Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to ‘high-grade fever’, drop in oxygen level
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to inform about his health condition.
Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) in the national capital after he developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped.
“Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Jain tweeted on Tuesday.
This comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader attended an all-party meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the meeting.
Last week, Arvind Kejriwal had gone into self-isolation at his home after he had a bout of fever and complained of sore throat. Kejriwal had tested negative for the coronavirus disease.
Delhi has the third-highest number of infections in India with 42,829 Covid-19 cases and 1,400 fatalities till date.