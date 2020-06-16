Sections
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to 'high-grade fever', drop in oxygen level

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to ‘high-grade fever’, drop in oxygen level

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to inform about his health condition.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 10:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain during a meeting with the Centre on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation and response on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) in the national capital after he developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped.

“Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Jain tweeted on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader attended an all-party meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the meeting.

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal had gone into self-isolation at his home after he had a bout of fever and complained of sore throat. Kejriwal had tested negative for the coronavirus disease.



Delhi has the third-highest number of infections in India with 42,829 Covid-19 cases and 1,400 fatalities till date.

