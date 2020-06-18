Delhi health ministry orders Covid -ve staffers to return to work

A person in PPE coveralls washes hands ahead of the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi health department has asked the members of its staff who quarantined themselves without testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to return to work by Thursday. Those who don’t do so will face disciplinary action and a salary suspension.

Only those with a positive Covid-19 test may stay isolated, according to a circular by the department on Wednesday.

“It has been observed that most of the staff working in Department of Health and Family Welfare are not reporting for their duties and are absenting themselves unauthorisedly without any reason or intimation. All staff are directed to report for duties immediately by tomorrow failing which their salaries will be stopped and disciplinary action as deemed fit shall be initiated without further notice,” read the June 17 order from the special secretary (Health) SM Ali.

“Only those officials will be considered for home quarantine who will furnish the test report of having tested positive for Covid-19,” the order further read.