Delhi high court stays investigation against Vinod Dua

The Delhi high court has stayed the probe in a case against journalist Vinod Dua while saying there was an unexplained delay of nearly three months in filing the complaint and lodging of the FIR.

The case was filed by a Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who alleged that Dua made defamatory statements conducive to public mischief on his YouTube show.

In an interim order, the court said it was of the prima facie view that further proceedings or probe were likely to cause unjustified harassment to Dua, and stayed the investigation till July 23.

In a Wednesday order, which was uploaded on the web on Thursday, justice Anup J Bhambhani said the court was persuaded to think that the filing of the complaint and lodging of the FIR deserve to be considered and deliberated further, before allowing the investigation to proceed against Dua.

The court also issued a notice and sought responses of the Delhi Police and the complainant on Dua’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR against him.