Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi high court stays investigation against Vinod Dua

Delhi high court stays investigation against Vinod Dua

The case was filed by a Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who alleged that Vinod Dua made defamatory statements conducive to public mischief on his YouTube show.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 06:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Delhi high court has stayed the investigation against Vinod Dua till July 23. (@VinodDua7/Twitter )

The Delhi high court has stayed the probe in a case against journalist Vinod Dua while saying there was an unexplained delay of nearly three months in filing the complaint and lodging of the FIR.

The case was filed by a Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who alleged that Dua made defamatory statements conducive to public mischief on his YouTube show.

In an interim order, the court said it was of the prima facie view that further proceedings or probe were likely to cause unjustified harassment to Dua, and stayed the investigation till July 23.

In a Wednesday order, which was uploaded on the web on Thursday, justice Anup J Bhambhani said the court was persuaded to think that the filing of the complaint and lodging of the FIR deserve to be considered and deliberated further, before allowing the investigation to proceed against Dua.



The court also issued a notice and sought responses of the Delhi Police and the complainant on Dua’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: 46 districts in 13 states have higher confirmation rate than national average
Jun 12, 2020 07:27 IST
BR Shetty’s firm may be offered debt recast
Jun 12, 2020 07:20 IST
Retail passenger vehicle sales dive 87% in May amid Covid-19 lockdown
Jun 12, 2020 07:12 IST
Covid-19 pandemic reforms a boost for ease of doing business
Jun 12, 2020 07:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.