Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges, orders Lt Guv Baijal

Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges, orders Lt Guv Baijal

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, headed by Lt Guv Baijal, also directed that there will be surprise checks against the hospitals and cautioned against turning away “genuine” patients.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:43 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The state health department has been advised to ensure that the data displayed on these boards is in sync with the data on the government portal. (File photo)

All major Delhi hospitals will have to prominently display the availability of beds, the room charges outside their establishments in large letters on the LED boards, ordered Lt Governor Anil Baijal in a move aimed at increasing “transparency and to facilitate public”.

The state health department has been advised to ensure that the data displayed on these boards is in sync with the data on the government portal.

“All major hospitals/clinics/nursing homes of Delhi should be directed to display on LED boards in large letters outside their establishments, at the entry point itself,the availability of beds (both Covid and non-Covid), along with charges including for rooms and details of the contact persons for admission,” read the order from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The disaster body, headed by Lt Guv Baijal, also directed that there will be surprise checks against the hospitals and cautioned against turning away “genuine” patients.



“Periodic surprise checks may also be conducted by the officers deputed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to ensure that correct data is displayed by hospitals and no eligible/genuine patient is denied admission or overcharged,” read the order.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, underscoring that it is not the time for disagreements, said Lt Guv’s decision to not reserve hospitals exclusively for Delhi residents for Covid-19 treatment will be followed in “letter and spirit”.

On Monday, the L-G overruled the state government’s decision to reserve hospitals, except those run by the centre, for residents of Delhi. The state government’s decision to test only those showing symptoms of Covid-19 was also overturned, allowing asymptomatic cases and high-risk contacts of a virus patient to be tested.

In a letter, the L-G’s office said that “Delhi belongs to all” and that none can be denied treatment for not being a resident of the national capital.

According to the Delhi government’s projection, there will be 44,000 cases by June 15, one lakh cases by June 30 going up to 2.25 lakh cases by July 15 and 5.5 lakh cases by July 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sabarimala priest for postponing temple opening, cites rising Covid-19 cases
Jun 10, 2020 19:05 IST
PMC Bank case: HC seeks info on health condition of Wadhawans
Jun 10, 2020 19:01 IST
Ludhiana college holds webinar on impact of Arya Samaj in Covid-19 era
Jun 10, 2020 19:00 IST
Covid pandemic is far from over, Anthony Fauci warns
Jun 10, 2020 18:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.