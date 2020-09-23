Sections
Delhi: How you can get HSRPs and fuel stickers for your vehicle

The transport department has said it is going to start prosecuting drivers/owners of vehicles that do not have HSRPs and colour-coded fuel stickers from October

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:17 IST

By Sweta Goswami, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The fine for not affixing an HSRP on a vehicle can range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. (Representational Photo/REUTERS)

The Delhi government’s transport department is asking owners of old vehicles registered in the national Capital to get high-security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers issued for their vehicles.

The department has said it is going to start prosecuting drivers/owners of vehicles that do not have HSRPs and colour-coded fuel stickers from October. The fine for not affixing an HSRP on a vehicle can range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Here is how you can get HSRPs and colour-coded fuel stickers for your vehicle

* You will have to contact any of the 236 vehicle dealers authorised by the Delhi government. The list is available on the state transport department’s website.



* To book an appointment with the chosen dealer, you have to visit this site.

* Once at the website, select the model of your vehicle, then choose Delhi and then the nearest dealer around you.

* Fill in information about the vehicle and its owner.

* You will get an OTP on your mobile phone number, enter it in the required box.

* Select a date and time to visit the dealer.

* Make the payment online. You will receive an acknowledgement via e-mail and SMS.

HSRPs are chromium-based hologram plates made via hot-stamping and laser-branding of a permanent identification number, which cannot be copied.

The colour-coded stickers are meant to identify vehicles based on their fuel type, with light blue indicating petrol and CNG, and orange indicating diesel-run vehicles. The stickers also include details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle, officials said.

