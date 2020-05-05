Delhi issues SOPs for those entering city

Sections
Updated: May 05, 2020 23:02 IST

By Anonna Dutt,

After allowing migrant workers and others stranded across the city to travel, the Delhi government has allowed only people with no symptoms of Covid-19 to enter the state, according to standard operating procedures (SOP) released on Tuesday. Those with mild symptoms will have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days, after downloading the Aarogya Setu app, while those who have symptoms like high fever, cough, chest pain, difficulty breathing, will be tested for Covid-19.

Officials working on the ground said that increased testing has led to the detection of more cases in the city.

“It is possible that we are detecting more cases now that we are testing more. Earlier, only those who were symptomatic were being tested. However, now we know that around 80% people either have no symptoms or very mild symptoms. So we might have missed many cases who have now spread the infection in the community,” said another district official, on condition of anonymity.

As per the SOPs for screening of the people entering Delhi, dedicated teams will have to be constituted by the chief district medical officers to be comprised of one doctor, one nurse, one nursing orderly, one pharmacist.



The number of teams will depend on number of persons that have to be screened and the location of embarkment or disembarkment, the order states.

A nodal officer will also be appointed to ensure that all the people moving in and out of Delhi are screened.

