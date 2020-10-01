Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: ITPO will not host trade fair this year

Delhi: ITPO will not host trade fair this year

This is the second time in history that IITF, which was first held in 1979, will not be organised

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 14:17 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People at the Turkish stall at the International Pavilion of the 39th edition of India International Trade Fair, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi in November 2019. (HT Archive)

With the Centre allowing only business to business (B2B) exhibitions in its guidelines for reopening, the India Trade and Promotion Organisation has decided not to organise the 40th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) this year.

This is the second time in history that IITF, which was first held in 1979, will not be organised. The first time it was not held was 1980, said an ITPO official.

When contacted, LC Goyal, chairman and managing director of ITPO, said, “Under the Unlock 5 guidelines, only B2B exhibitions are allowed from October 15. The trade fair, ITPO’s flagship event, is largely a business-to-consumer event. Therefore, we have decided not to hold the event this time. In any case, we need at least two months to prepare for the event.”

For the past two years, the trade fair is being organised at a much smaller scale due to the ongoing redevelopment work.

