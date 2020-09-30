Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Jal Board extends water bill waiver scheme till December 31

Delhi Jal Board extends water bill waiver scheme till December 31

The scheme launched in August last year allows all categories of houses an exemption from late-fee payments while their pending water bills are waived off partially or fully, depending on the housing category

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 13:57 IST

By Vatsala Shrangi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The Delhi Jal Board on Wednesday extended the scheme under which consumers can avail a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, till December 31.

“In wake of the pandemic, the water bill waiver scheme of the DJB has been further extended by 3 months and will now end on December 31,” DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha tweeted.

The scheme launched in August last year allows all categories of houses an exemption from late-fee payments while their pending water bills are waived off partially or fully, depending on the housing category.

Housing colonies in Delhi are categorised from A-H. For ‘A’ and ‘B’ category colonies, a 25% rebate is given on principal arrears. A 50% waiver is granted to colonies in ‘C’ category while 75% waiver is given to ‘D’ category colonies on the principal pending arrears.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Sep 30, 2020 13:55 IST
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Sep 30, 2020 11:39 IST
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
Sep 30, 2020 13:59 IST
Rs50 crore at stake if civil services exam deferred: UPSC affidavit in SC
Sep 30, 2020 13:31 IST

latest news

Desk aesthetic becomes status quo for college students in online classes
Sep 30, 2020 14:01 IST
Kushal Tandon: There is too much work for everyone in the industry
Sep 30, 2020 13:58 IST
Delhi Jal Board extends water bill waiver scheme till December 31
Sep 30, 2020 13:57 IST
Gulshan Grover reveals he was refused Moroccan visa due to Shah Rukh Khan
Sep 30, 2020 13:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.