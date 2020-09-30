Delhi Jal Board extends water bill waiver scheme till December 31

The Delhi Jal Board on Wednesday extended the scheme under which consumers can avail a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, till December 31.

“In wake of the pandemic, the water bill waiver scheme of the DJB has been further extended by 3 months and will now end on December 31,” DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha tweeted.

The scheme launched in August last year allows all categories of houses an exemption from late-fee payments while their pending water bills are waived off partially or fully, depending on the housing category.

Housing colonies in Delhi are categorised from A-H. For ‘A’ and ‘B’ category colonies, a 25% rebate is given on principal arrears. A 50% waiver is granted to colonies in ‘C’ category while 75% waiver is given to ‘D’ category colonies on the principal pending arrears.