Delhi Jal Board launches rainwater harvesting campaign ‘30 days, 200 structures’

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Wednesday launched a rainwater harvesting campaign under the banner “30 days, 200 structures”.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage people to build rainwater harvesting systems in their buildings, especially hospitals, education institutes, shopping malls, large residential apartments, commercial spaces, etc., said the DJB in a statement, highlighting that 42 zonal officers have been entrusted with leading the initiative in their respective areas in terms of persuading individuals and institutions.

“Every resident of Delhi is supposed to have 24x7 access to water. Rainwater harvesting is one such foundation. I am hopeful that the DJB’s latest campaign will be a success,” said Chadha.