Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Jal Board to issue challans for illegal connections, water wastage

Delhi Jal Board to issue challans for illegal connections, water wastage

“The DJB will no longer tolerate wastage of water or illegal connections. The entire society has to suffer because of the mistakes of one or two people,” Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha said at a meeting with officials.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 17:51 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Press Trust of India

“It has also been found that water meant for domestic purposes is used for non-domestic purposes. Any individual or body found guilty of such an offence must be issued a challan on the spot,” Chadha said. (Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo)

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday asked officials to take stern action in cases of illegal connections and water wastage.

He also called for strict and swift action against anyone found guilty of dumping garbage in sewers.

“The DJB will no longer tolerate wastage of water or illegal connections. The entire society has to suffer because of the mistakes of one or two people,” Chadha said at a meeting with officials.

He said the DJB will conduct a month-long vigilance campaign to create awareness about judicious use of water. Challans will also be issued against anyone found having illegal connection, wasting water or dumping garbage in sewer lines.

“It has also been found that water meant for domestic purposes is used for non-domestic purposes. Any individual or body found guilty of such an offence must be issued a challan on the spot,” Chadha said.

All authorised officers of DJB can check for water wastage from overflowing tanks or misuse of water for gardening, etc. and file challans at designated courts of the special metropolitan magistrates of their respective areas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
Nov 05, 2020 18:12 IST
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
Nov 05, 2020 18:07 IST
Arvind Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
Nov 05, 2020 18:36 IST
‘People have faith only NDA government can develop Bihar’: PM Modi
Nov 05, 2020 17:29 IST

latest news

ByteDance aims to raise cash at $180 billion valuation
Nov 05, 2020 18:38 IST
Medical courses: Nod for quota to govt school students sought in Puducherry
Nov 05, 2020 18:37 IST
MI vs DC Live: Mighty MI lock horns with Iyer’s DC in Qualifier 1
Nov 05, 2020 18:39 IST
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
Nov 05, 2020 18:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.