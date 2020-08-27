Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi jewellers’ suicide: Police may summon moneylenders

Delhi jewellers’ suicide: Police may summon moneylenders

The family of the jewellers told journalists the two were being “threatened by a local businessman and his associate” and they “hanged themselves because of the torture”

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The two brothers from Chandni Chowk left behind a note citing their poor financial condition but did not name any person for pushing them to suicide (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi police are likely to summon for questioning moneylenders accused of harassing two jewellers from Chandni Chowk, who were found hanging at their shop on Wednesday.

The two brothers, aged 47 and 42, left behind a note citing their poor financial condition but did not name any person for pushing them to suicide.

Their family and employees told police and journalists the two were “thrashed” and “threatened” by the musclemen of a private financer from whom they had taken a loan of around Rs 60 lakh and were not able to repay it.

“We are verifying if the allegations are true. We are in the process of identifying the moneylenders who had loaned the money to the two men and ascertain the family’s allegations. They will be questioned to find out the reason behind the deaths,” said an investigator, who did not wish to be named.



The family of the jewellers told journalists the two were being “threatened by a local businessman and his associate” and they “hanged themselves because of the torture”.

An employee of the jewellery store also told journalists moneylenders would come to their shop and harass the two brothers. They used to ask them to have poison if they did not have money to repay, he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj, said, “We will record the statement of their father today [Thursday]. We will proceed with the investigation accordingly.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village
Aug 27, 2020 10:45 IST
Rupee slips 6 paise to 74.36 against US dollar in early trade
Aug 27, 2020 10:44 IST
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Aug 27, 2020 10:46 IST
Lot of unanswered questions in Thunberg’s approach to Indian education system: Nishank
Aug 27, 2020 10:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.