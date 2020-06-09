Delhi L-G calls meeting of political parties to discuss Covid-19 situation

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has called on Tuesday afternoon a meeting with all political parties over the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

The development comes a day after the L-G, who is the chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), scrapped the Delhi government’s order reserving a chunk of the hospital beds in the city, except those managed by the Centre, for Covid-19-positive residents of the national capital,. Instead, he directed auhorities in the NCT of Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on grounds “of being a non-resident of the national capital”.

Reacting to the Baijal’s order, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that the “L-G’s order has created a very big problem and challenge for the people of Delhi.”

“The L-G’s order has created a very big problem and challenge for the people of Delhi. Providing treatment for people coming from all over the country during the coronavirus epidemic is a big challenge. Probably it is God’s will that we serve the people of the entire country. We will try to provide treatment for all,” he said in a tweet shortly after the orders were issued on Monday evening.

The national capital is among the worst-affected in the country, adding 1,007 new Covid-19 cases on Monday which took its tally to 29,943. According to a government bulletin, there were 62 deaths of which 17 were in the 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday. In all, 874 people have now succumbed to the illness in the national capital. The number of tests carried out in this period was 3,700, sharply down from the 6,000-6,500 tests a day seen at the beginning of the month.