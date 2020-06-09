Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi L-G calls meeting of political parties to discuss Covid-19 situation

Delhi L-G calls meeting of political parties to discuss Covid-19 situation

Reacting to L-G Anil Baijal’s order, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that the “L-G’s order has created a very big problem and challenge for the people of Delhi.”

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant General Anil Baijal (ANI File Photo)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has called on Tuesday afternoon a meeting with all political parties over the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

The development comes a day after the L-G, who is the chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), scrapped the Delhi government’s order reserving a chunk of the hospital beds in the city, except those managed by the Centre, for Covid-19-positive residents of the national capital,. Instead, he directed auhorities in the NCT of Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on grounds “of being a non-resident of the national capital”.

Reacting to the Baijal’s order, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that the “L-G’s order has created a very big problem and challenge for the people of Delhi.”

“The L-G’s order has created a very big problem and challenge for the people of Delhi. Providing treatment for people coming from all over the country during the coronavirus epidemic is a big challenge. Probably it is God’s will that we serve the people of the entire country. We will try to provide treatment for all,” he said in a tweet shortly after the orders were issued on Monday evening.



The national capital is among the worst-affected in the country, adding 1,007 new Covid-19 cases on Monday which took its tally to 29,943. According to a government bulletin, there were 62 deaths of which 17 were in the 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday. In all, 874 people have now succumbed to the illness in the national capital. The number of tests carried out in this period was 3,700, sharply down from the 6,000-6,500 tests a day seen at the beginning of the month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Downsizing: The way forward in Bollywood
Jun 09, 2020 12:42 IST
Punjab panchayats pass resolutions to fix labourers’ wages; threaten dissenters with social boycott, hefty fines
Jun 09, 2020 12:39 IST
Obituary to an ordinary day in extraordinary times
Jun 09, 2020 12:35 IST
Anil pens note for Sonam, Anand quips ‘how scared you and I am of her’
Jun 09, 2020 12:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.