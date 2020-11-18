Sections
Delhi L-G tells DDA to remove debris from Yamuna floodplains

The directions were issued to DDA officials in a meeting on Wednesday where the L-G reviewed the progress of the ongoing restoration work of the riverfront

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 17:11 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. (HT file)

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to remove debris from the Yamuna floodplains and install CCTVs for surveillance.

The directions were issued to DDA officials in a meeting on Wednesday where the L-G reviewed the progress of the ongoing restoration work of the riverfront.

Baijal tweeted, “Chaired meeting with @official_dda to review progress of Restoration and Rejuvenation of Yamuna River Front. Emphasised upon time bound completion of landscaping, greening and plantation in the area to restore wetlands & riverine ecosystem.”

“Directed removal of malba on top priority, CCTV based surveillance for protection of floodplains,” the Delhi L-G tweeted. DDA officials say that routine drives are being carried out to remove encroachment from the river floodplain.

