Delhi: Lathi-wielding constable saves man from attackers armed with knife

The accused, Neelesh and Akash, the two brothers who run the dhaba, were nabbed for allegedly attacking the duo with a big knife, stick and cooking utensils on Saturday. (Photo courtesy: Delhi Police)

A 32-year-old man escaped an attack when a group of at least five men armed with a knife, sticks and cooking utensils was thwarted by a policeman carrying just a lathi in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Saturday night, police said.

The attack and the subsequent intervention by the policeman, head constable Damodar, was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the neighbourhood.

The victim, Gaurav, sustained stab wounds to his head and other body parts, but he was out of danger, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (central).

The attack took place around 9.30pm on Saturday when Gaurav and his friend Prem Sagar visited a dhaba in Anand Parbat’s Nayi Basti for dinner.

“Since the service was slow, it led to an argument between the two friends and the dhaba owners. The two men decided to leave the dhaba, but they were attacked from behind,” the DCP said.

Neelesh and Akash -- the two brothers who run the dhaba -- and three-four of their associates allegedly attacked the duo with a big knife, stick and cooking utensils in the street.

“The local beat policeman, Damodar, and constable Vijay were passing by on a motorcycle just then. When they heard the commotion, Damodar hopped off the motorcycle and got into the middle of the fight with a lathi in his hand,” the DCP said.

Damodar was able to thwart the attack, but not before Gaurav was stabbed multiple times. The policemen, however, held both the attackers.

The DCP said that an FIR is being registered in this case and the role of other people seen in the footage is also being verified.