Delhi logs 131 Covid deaths, highest single-day fatality count till date; 7,486 new cases

Delhi’s coronavirus (Covid-19) tally on Wednesday climbed to over 500,000 after 7,486 fresh cases and 131 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s deaths are the highest single day death count till date, authorities said.

The total 503,084 cases include 42,458 active cases, 452,683 recoveries and 7,943 deaths.

As per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, the positivity rate stood at 12.03 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the national capital and a total of 62,232 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

On November 11, the national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 coronavirus cases.

For the past several days, Delhi has been adding the maximum number of cases towards the country’s daily Covid-19 tally.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

In a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul described the coronavirus situation in the state as “unprecedented” and added that “it is likely to become worse”. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was also a part of the meeting said that the daily virus tests would be increased to over 100,000.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that the Union government failed to deliver on its promise of providing 250 ICU beds in Delhi.

“The Centre is yet to provide 250 ICU beds for the citizens of Delhi. You will have ample time to put up posters, but please comply with the promises you make to us,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

(With PTI inputs)