Delhi logs highest ever single-day spike of nearly 3,000 Covid-19 cases in last 69 days; tally over 185,000

Authorities on Friday said that Delhi registered 2,914 coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, the highest ever in last 69 days, which pushed the overall tally to over 185,220.

The total cases include 18,842 active cases, over 4,513 deaths and over 160,000 recoveries.

This is the fourth consecutive day when over 2,000 cases have been recorded in the national capital in a period of 24 hours, which has triggered fears of a second wave of Covid-19.

On Thursday, 2,737 cases were reported while 2,312 and 2,509 cases were added on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Earlier, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that the current rise in cases “cannot be called a second wave” of Covid-19.

“You can’t say it is a second wave. We could have called it a second wave if there were no positive cases for one or two months and then cases would’ve started coming again. The virus is still there in Delhi,” Jain added.

Delhi on Thursday conducted record 32,834 daily tests to detect Covid-19. This surge comes after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that testing in Delhi would be doubled to 40,000 tests per day.

Meanwhile, India reported more than 83,000 Covid-19 cases for the second successive day, taking the overall tally to over 3.93 million, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard on Friday. The active cases have climbed to 831,124 while recoveries are over 3 million.

(With inputs from PTI)