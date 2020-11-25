Sections
Delhi logs less than 100 Covid deaths after 5 days, positivity rate further drops to 8.49%

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nearly 499,000 people have recovered from the disease till now while active cases went further down to 38,287 from 38,501 on Tuesday. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

Delhi on Wednesday registered 5,246 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 99 more related fatalities which pushed the overall tally and death toll to 545,787 and 8,720 respectively. The national capital’s daily toll on Wednesday was below the 100-mark for the first time after five days.

From the past 13 days, the daily deaths due to Covid-19 crossed the 100-mark at least seven times. Delhi reported 109 deaths on Tuesday, 121 on Monday and Sunday, 111 on Saturday, 118 on Friday and 131 on November 18- which has been the highest till date and 104 on November 12.

On the other hand, Delhi had recorded its highest single-day spike of nearly 8,600 cases on November 11. For the past several days, the state has been adding the maximum number of cases towards the country’s daily Covid-19 tally.

Also Read: District authorities setting up micro-containment zones as Covid-19 cases surge in Delhi



Nearly 499,000 people have recovered from the disease till now while active cases went further down to 38,287 from 38,501 on Tuesday. The containment zones in Delhi have now mounted to 4,980.



As many as 61,778 tests, including 26,080 RT-PCR tests, were carried out on Tuesday , the state health department’s bulletin showed.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers of all states on Tuesday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Covid-19 cases and positivity rate had been steadily decreasing in the national capital since November 10.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Senior officials at the chief minister’s office (CMO) said that Kejriwal sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning from adjoining states, especially in view of recent bio decomposer. The CM also sought reservation of additional 1,000 beds in intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals run by the Centre till the third wave lasts in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

