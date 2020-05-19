Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi man beats wife to death over dispute

Delhi man beats wife to death over dispute

A man beat his 32-year-old wife to death with a rolling pin in front of their four children in East Delhi’s Harsh Vihar on Sunday afternoon after a domestic quarrel, police said Monday.

Updated: May 19, 2020 04:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Their four children tried to intervene, but were allegedly pushed away. (File photo for representation)

A man beat his 32-year-old wife to death with a rolling pin in front of their four children in East Delhi’s Harsh Vihar on Sunday afternoon after a domestic quarrel, police said Monday.

The suspect, Aftaab, 35, fled after the murder. The four children, between the ages of three and eight, sat with the body for nearly five hours before one of them walked over to their grandmother’s home some lanes away and informed her.

The weapon was found next to body. Aftaab worked odd jobs. “His first wife had left him a few years ago. Their two children lived with him,” said Ved Prakash Surya, DCP (north-east).

About a year ago, Aftaab married Sayema, whose husband had died in a road accident. “Sayema had got lakhs as compensation after her husband’s death,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.



But they would allegedly fight often. “Aftaab suspected Sayema of having an affair. He would keep asking for money. If she refused, he would use the alleged affair as excuse to beat her.”

Around 8 am on Sunday, the couple quarrelled again. “He wanted money for alcohol but she refused. So he accused her of having an affair and began beating her up,” the officer said.

He then picked up the rolling pin from the kitchen and beat her. “Once she fell unconscious, Aftaab banged her head against the wall, picked up some money and escaped,” said the officer.

The four children tried to intervene, but were allegedly pushed away. “They stayed with the woman’s body from 8am to 1pm. When she didn’t respond, one of them walked to their grandmother’s home and called her,” the officer said. A case has been registered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Found effective drug combination to cure Covid-19 patients: Bangladeshi doctors
May 19, 2020 04:59 IST
Encounter breaks out in Srinagar’s Nawakadal; search operation on
May 19, 2020 05:00 IST
Delhi HC tells police to speed up probe in ‘Bois Locker Room’ case
May 19, 2020 04:25 IST
Delhi man beats wife to death over dispute
May 19, 2020 04:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.