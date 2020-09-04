Sections
Delhi man creates fake social media profiles of a woman to harass her; arrested

Delhi man creates fake social media profiles of a woman to harass her; arrested

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 09:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The man suspected the woman of being the reason her sister was not friends with him anymore, and wanted revenge, said the police. (HT Photo)

Suspecting a 21-year-old woman to be behind the break-up of his friendship with her older sister who lives in south Delhi’s Neb Darai, a university student created multiple fake social media profiles in her name and began using them to share obscene messages, the Delhi Police said. They arrested the student on Wednesday.

Since the woman’s photographs and mobile phone number were shared on these fake social media profiles, she was inundated with phone calls from strangers who would pass vulgar comments and seek sexual favours of her.

Atul Kumar Thakur, the deputy commissioner of police (south), said that when the woman complained on Tuesday, they first proceeded to contact the two social media companies, Facebook and Instagram, to request them to take down the profiles.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case of stalking, insulting the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation at Neb Sarai police station.



“We used technical surveillance on the phone numbers used to open these fake accounts and that helped us zero in on the suspect, Umesh Kumar, who lives in Sangam Vihar,” said the DCP. Kumar was arrested on Wednesday and the mobile phone allegedly used in the crime was recovered from him.

According to the DCP, Kumar said that he was friends with the woman’s older sister until March 2020. “He suspected her younger sister of being the reason behind their break-up and decided to take revenge,” said the DCP.

