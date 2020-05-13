Sections
Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son

The father and the son started arguing and soon ended up scuffling with each other. In the middle of the fight, Ompal went inside the house, got a licensed pistol and opened fire at the son.

Updated: May 13, 2020 07:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ompal, a property dealer, shot dead one of his five sons after he stopped his father from shouting at his mother on Monday night.

Police in Delhi have arrested a 60-year-old, who had killed his mother 33 years ago, for allegedly shooting his son dead in Rohini area of ​​the national capital.

Ompal, a property dealer, shot dead one of his five sons after he stopped his father from shouting at his mother on Monday night. His wife, Pavitra Devi, had asked him not to drink alcohol.

The father and the son started arguing and soon ended up scuffling with each other. In the middle of the fight, Ompal went inside the house, got a licensed pistol and opened fire at the son.

An alcoholic, Ompal had shot and killed his mother Maya Devi in 1987 after she had asked him to stop drinking. He was convicted in connection with his mother’s murder and released after serving the sentence.



Police have seized the pistol of the accused.

