Delhi man, who lost his job in Saudi Arabia, arrested for snatching

On November 5, DCP Meena said, Salman entered a vegetable shop in Abul Fazal and snatched the smartphone of the shop owner, Ehtasham

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:40 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational photo.

A 32-year-old man, who lost his job in Saudi Arabia and returned to India, was arrested in connection with a snatching he allegedly perpetrated at a vegetable shop in south Delhi’s Abul Fazal area in Jamia Nagar last week, the police said. The stolen cellphone was recovered from his possession. The police identified him by his first name Salman, and said he was a resident of Shaheen Bagh.

“Salman was in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and worked as a private driver for six years, between 2011 and 2017. As he lost the job and could not find another, Salman returned to India. He started working as Gramin Sewa driver in Delhi but lost that job as well. Since he had no means to earn his livelihood, he resorted to crime,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena.

On November 5, DCP Meena said, Salman entered a vegetable shop in Abul Fazal and snatched the smartphone of the shop owner, Ehtasham. A case of snatching was registered on Ehtasham’s complaint and the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime spot was scanned.

The suspect was seen in the CCTV camera footage. His identity was established through the local human intelligence network. On Tuesday night, the suspect (Salman) was caught with the stolen mobile phone from Kalindi Kunj area. Salman’s antecedents were verified but he was not found involved in any crime in the past, said the DCP.

