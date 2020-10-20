Delhi Metro: 144 passengers fined in last 6 days for violating Covid norms

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The police personnel at metro stations have been conducting a drive to check the violation of Covid-19 guidelines. Passengers who were not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing were fined, officials said. (Amal KS/HT file photo)

The Delhi Police has issued 144 challans to metro passengers for violating Covid-19 guidelines in the last six days, officials said on Tuesday.

The police personnel at metro stations have been conducting a drive to check the violation of Covid-19 guidelines. Passengers who were not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing were fined, they said.

In the last six days, a total of 3,691 trains were checked and 144 challans issued to passengers for violating the guidelines to control the pandemic, said Jitendra Mani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro).

He requested all passengers to follow Covid-19 protocols inside metro trains and at other places as well.

The Delhi Metro was closed on March 22 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It resumed services in early September with strict safety and social distancing measures in place.