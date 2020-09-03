Delhi Metro all set to ply from September 7. Check out new look

The Delhi Metro will resume services from September 7 in a graded manner after nearly five months of remaining suspended due to the Covid-19 situation.

The metro trains will begin operating in three stages in Unlock 4. In the first phase, i.e from September 7 till September 10, the Yellow Line and the Gurugram Rapid Metro will be open for passengers from 7am to 11am, and then from 4pm to 8pm. This will be followed by the Blue Line and the Pink Line on September 9. From September 10, the metro will also resume services for the Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal), Green Line and Violet Line.

In stage two that starts on September 11, the truncated hours will be increased from 7am to 1pm and 4pm to 10pm and the Magenta and Grey lines will also be made operational.

In the third stage that commences on September 12, Delhi Metro operations are expected to return to its full-functionality. Service hours will go back to their pre-lockdown schedule — from 6am to 11pm. At the same time, Airport Express Line (Dwarka sector-21-New Delhi Railway Station) services will also be thrown open to passengers.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has stepped up preparations as it is set to open doors to commuters in four days from now.

Here’s a look at pictures from the metro stations prepping to resume services amid the coronavirus pandemic