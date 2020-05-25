Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Metro all set to resume operation after Covid-19 lockdown, lays down rules for passengers: Report

Delhi Metro all set to resume operation after Covid-19 lockdown, lays down rules for passengers: Report

The DMRC officials told Hindustan that after services resume, they will suffer 75 per cent operating loss.

Updated: May 25, 2020 08:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Circles made by DMRC with a message to maintain social distancing, at Rajiv Chowk station in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

After being shut for more than two months, the metro rail services in Delhi will resume soon, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported on Monday.

However, the metro which is known for its crowded coaches, will see very less number of people. Hindustan quoted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials as saying that the passengers will have to follow social distancing norms and maintain a distance of one metre while travelling in the metro. Those who are sitting in the coaches will have to leave one seat vacant (occupying alternate seat). The DMRC has pasted stickers on the seat with a message of social distancing.

All this will be monitored by metro officials through CCTV cameras, Hindustan reported.

The revised guidelines, once implemented, will allow only 50 passengers in a metro coach. The DMRC runs metro trains with four, six and eight coaches on various routes. After the new guidelines, the longest train (of eight coaches) will have 400 passengers during a trip.



Before the lockdown was implemented, 2,500 passengers used to travel in DMRC’s longest metro train.

However, some passengers will be allowed to stand in coaches, Hindustan reported quoting DMRC officials.

The DMRC has 300 metro trains which conduct 5,000 rounds on various lines (blue, red, yellow, violet etc). The metro connects many nearby cities to Delhi, like Noida, Ghaziabad (both in Uttar Pradesh), Gurugram and Bahadurgarh (in Haryana).

The DMRC officials told Hindustan that after services resume, they will suffer 75 per cent operating loss. The DMRC has already suffered a loss or Rs 600 crore during the lockdown, and now, with reduced capacity, the train is likely to operate under more daily loss.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Policing ban on saliva will be hard: India bowling coach
May 25, 2020 09:10 IST
Eid Mubarak: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan extend greetings
May 25, 2020 09:00 IST
Japan to end Tokyo’s state of emergency, eyes fresh $930 billion stimulus
May 25, 2020 08:59 IST
Academic session in Tripura schools to resume from June 15: Education Minister
May 25, 2020 08:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.