Home / Delhi News / Delhi Metro’s Blue and Pink lines resume services as part of Unlock 4.0

Delhi Metro’s Blue and Pink lines resume services as part of Unlock 4.0

Trains started running on the 65.35km Blue Line, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 and Vaishali/Noida Electronic City, and on the 57.58km Pink Line, connecting Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 09:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Drivers during the trial-run of Metro trains on the Blue Line, ahead of its resumption from September 9. (PTI)

The Delhi Metro resumed services on two more of its lines starting 7am Wednesday. Trains started running on the 65.35km Blue Line, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 and Vaishali/Noida Electronic City, and on the 57.58km Pink Line, connecting Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

Commuters were seen coming early to the stations, where they were met with three levels of screenings and sanitisation before being allowed to enter the station premises. With more lines opening, the Delhi Metro will also face the task of crowd management, but Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said they are prepared to handle the load without compromising on the SOP.

From Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services in a graded manner after a gap of 169 days. The first line to be opened was the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre) and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

On Wednesday, too, services will be available to passengers in two shift timings -- from 7am to 11am and from 4pm to 8pm. Entry and exit will be restricted at stations, and commuters can check which gates will remain open on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation website, www.delhimetrorail.com.



“As part of the stage one graded resumption of Metro services, the Delhi Metro has resumed operations on Blue and Pink lines. Along with these two lines, the Yellow Line and the Rapid Metro, which had already opened on Monday, will continue operations,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC.

