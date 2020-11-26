Sections
Delhi Metro resumes services from Delhi to NCR route, reverse route yet to reopen

Metro trains services from Delhi to the National Capital Region (NCR), which were suspended till 2pm on Thursday in wake of the ‘Dill Challo’ farmers’ rally...

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Commuters wait to board a train at Samaypur Badli station. (PTI File Photo )

Metro trains services from Delhi to the National Capital Region (NCR), which were suspended till 2pm on Thursday in wake of the ‘Dill Challo’ farmers’ rally against the new farm laws enacted by the Centre, have resumed, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

Services on the reverse route from NCR toward Delhi are yet to resume.

