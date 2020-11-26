Delhi Metro resumes services from Delhi to NCR route, reverse route yet to reopen
Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:02 IST
Metro trains services from Delhi to the National Capital Region (NCR), which were suspended till 2pm on Thursday in wake of the ‘Dill Challo’ farmers’ rally against the new farm laws enacted by the Centre, have resumed, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
Services on the reverse route from NCR toward Delhi are yet to resume.