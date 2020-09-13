Sections
Delhi Metro starts following previous timetable on all sections

The DMRC had on Friday informed that services in Phase 3 will also begin from September 20 following the earlier time table.

Sep 13, 2020

The metro services in Delhi resumed services on Yellow line from September 7 with many measures for the safety of passengers and curtailed operations. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which recently resumed its operations after a five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, started its services on September 13 (Sunday) at 6 am. The metro trains are usually available from 8 am on Sundays.

However, from next Sunday (September 20), the DMRC said that the operations will resume from 8 am as per the pre-Covid timetable.

‘’This Sunday, 13th September, Metro operations will start at 6:00 AM on all sections. Starting next Sunday, 20th September, regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8:00 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue,” DMRC tweeted.

 



Delhi Metro, six days after its graded reopening, resumed normal services on all its lines on Saturday.

Data suggested at least 1,52,845 people took a ride on the Delhi Metro on Saturday - which is 23,959 people more than Friday’s total passenger count.

The metro services in Delhi resumed services on Yellow line from September 7 with many measures for the safety of passengers and curtailed operations.

The services in Blue Line and Pink Line were restored on September 9 from 7 am. Metro services in Delhi-NCR were shut down on March 22 following lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

