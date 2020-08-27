Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Metro stops work on Phase-4 line after notice over green rules violation

Delhi Metro stops work on Phase-4 line after notice over green rules violation

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said it has stopped digging work on the Keshopur-Peeragarhi stretch of an upcoming corridor, days after the forest...

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said it has stopped digging work on the Keshopur-Peeragarhi stretch of an upcoming corridor, days after the forest department accused it of violating environmental norms.

HT had on Tuesday reported that the city forest department had pointed out multiple environmental violations on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram phase-4 corridor, where the DMRC was working on the Krishna Park-Mukarba Chowk section. This is an area that has been marked as a deemed forest land and work continued despite multiple restraining orders from the city’s forest department.

The report had highlighted that DMRC was issued at least two notices by the deputy conservator forests (west division) ordering them to stop work after trees on the stretch were damaged by digging work and by continuing work on a 5.34km deemed forest land without requite permissions from the central government under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

“We have stopped work on the Keshopur-Peeragarhi stretch and will resume work after all mandatory approvals are met,” Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC, said on Thursday.



SK Muan Guite, DCF (west division) had told HT that the DMRC did not have requisite permissions to undertake work on a 5.34-km stretch on Road Number 26 between Meera Bagh and Mukarba Chowk and a portion of the Najafgarh drain, both of which are deemed forest areas.

Multiple notices were issued between February and August, asking the DMRC “not to carry out any construction work on the portion of Road Number 26 and Najafgarh drain”.

The department also filed an FIR against the DMRC on August 14 to stop work.

Responding to the allegations, the DMRC had said, “The issue of deemed forest has come in only recently in the month of August as the same was never pointed out by the forest department in any visits conducted. The location of the same is also not established through any authenticated record. It is being established through Google Earth image only where the exact location of the 5.34 kilometres is not known. It may be outside the DMRC alignment as well.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

3,703 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 69 deaths
Aug 27, 2020 23:18 IST
Ludhiana BJP gen secy accuses Cong MLA of ration scam
Aug 27, 2020 23:15 IST
Centre ‘betraying’ federalism by ‘refusing’ to pay GST compensation to states: Manish Sisodia
Aug 27, 2020 23:15 IST
Yamuna authority office shut down due to Covid 19 cases
Aug 27, 2020 23:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.