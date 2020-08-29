Delhi Metro to resume services from Sept 7 in calibrated manner: DMRC

Sections
Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Delhi Metro trains are seen at a parking bay in Timarpur depot, New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

After being closed since March 22 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from authorities to resume services from September 7 in a “calibrated manner”, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was “glad” the mertro services will resume operations in a phased manner.

“As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Further details on the metro’s functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once a detailed SOP is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, the officials said.



The DMRC had last week said that the DMRC shall be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government.

