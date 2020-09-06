Delhi Metro to resume services from tomorrow: Here are the important things to follow

Security guards wearing face shields stands beside the metro train entrance during a press preview ahead of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)'s reopening of services for public on September 7, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Metro services are set to resume from tomorrow after a period of six months due to the coronavirus pandemic and the news of this announcement has brought relief to several groups of people who belong to several socioeconomic groups ranging from the daily office goer to local businessmen.

The resumption of services brings not only relief for the people of Delhi who require the Metro for daily purposes but also have led to traders heaving a sigh of relief who were looking forward to the resumption of the Metro services to breathe back some life into their dwindling businesses as now customers can travel.

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation has announced several measures as the Metro services resume to ensure that passengers follow social distancing as coronavirus cases continue to rise. DMRC has also said that they will bring in provisions to ensure norms are not flouted. Covid-19 preventive etiquettes like the wearing of masks is being made mandatory and fines can also be charged if passengers are seen developing a callous approach towards these preventative measures.

The Delhi Metro resumption will not be a hasty one and the routes will also not open on the same day. The Yellow Line, which connects HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli, will be the first route to reopen on September 7. The timings are 7AM to 11 AM for the morning and 4 PM to 8 PM in the evening.

On September 9, the Blue Line which connects Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali will reopen along with the Pink Line which connects Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. The timings are 7AM to 11 AM for the morning and 4 PM to 8 PM in the evening.

The Red, Green and Violet Lines of the DMRC will resume from September 10. Red Line connects Rithala to Shaheed Sthal and will be operational from 7AM to 11 AM in the morning and 4 PM to 8 PM in the evening. Green Line connects Kirti Nagar Inderlok to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh will also be operational at the same timings along with Violet Line which connects Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh.

The Grey and Magenta Line will reopen on September 11 and will have slightly shorter timings compared to the other routes but will be operational for 6 hours at a stretch.

The Magenta Line which connects Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden will be operational between 7 AM to 1 PM. The Grey Line which connects Dwarka and Najafgarh will also be operational between 7 AM to 1 PM connecting commuters from Dwarka and Najafgarh.

The Airport Express Line will be the last route to reopen and will be operational throughout the day . Starting from September 12, passengers can use this line to travel to the IGI airport. This route connects New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21.

Delhi Metro authorities have ensured ticketless travel as the only travelling mode as a measure to stop the spread of Covid-19. Usage of smartcards will be encouraged and in a bid to go cashless passengers will also be encouraged to download an app which will prompt them to recharge their smart cards once the balance drops below Rs 100

Users are also encouraged to stagger their work timings in order to ensure less crowding at Metro stations. DMRC also requested passengers to wear masks and carry their own hand sanitizer or use the hand sanitizing kiosks present at the Metro station.