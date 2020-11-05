Delhi: Minimum temperature improves slightly, reaches 11°C

A blanket of haze covers the India Gate as morning walkers are also seen on the Rajpath, in New Delhi. (File photo)

A moderately foggy day is expected in Delhi on Thursday with the minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said, “There will be shallow fog on Thursday. The minimum temperature has increased because of the layer of pollution, which does not allow the surface heat to radiate back at night.”

A layer of smoke and pollution settled closer to the surface on Wednesday, which blocked sunlight and reduced visibility through the day. The weather condition led to a dip in the maximum temperature to 28 degrees Celsius (C)--2 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to be 30 degree Celsius on Thursday.

The national capital has recorded minimum temperatures of 11-10 degrees Celsius for the past four days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, said cold wave-like conditions were prevailing in the national capital.

IMD scientists said the minimum temperature is expected to remain around the 10-degree mark throughout the week. The minimum temperature has been hovering between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius below normal for the past five days.

A cold wave occurs when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees C or less, and 4.5 degrees less than normal for two consecutive days.

“Technically, the cold wave has not been announced yet, but the conditions are close to a similar weather condition,” said Shrivastava.

Scientists have said minimum temperatures have dropped significantly for the past four days because of cold north-westerly winds from the Himalayas blowing over the northern plains and subsidence of cold air over parts of the north-western region.