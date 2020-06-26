Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be sent home today

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be sent home today

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been recovering in a city hospital since June 17, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday. Sources say the minister may be released...

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:43 IST

By HT Correspodent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been recovering in a city hospital since June 17, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday. Sources say the minister may be released sometime later today.

Earlier this week, the minister was moved to the general ward following improvement in his condition. The minister’s oxygen support was also removed.

Jain, 55, was initially admitted to Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. However, after developing pneumonia, a known Covid-19 complication, and complaints of breathlessness and giddiness, he was moved to Max Hospital where he was put on oxygen support in the ICU.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

7 LPG cylinder blasts reported during fire incident at Kothrud; no casualties
Jun 26, 2020 17:42 IST
Former Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic tests positive for coronavirus
Jun 26, 2020 17:43 IST
Reconsider decision allowing 100% FDI in coal mining: Bengal CM to PM Modi
Jun 26, 2020 17:39 IST
Tamil industry celebs mourn Tuticorin custodial death, demand justice
Jun 26, 2020 17:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.