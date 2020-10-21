Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Murder convict out on parole kills man over gambling dispute; arrested

Delhi: Murder convict out on parole kills man over gambling dispute; arrested

The suspect, Vishwajeet, was previously involved in six cases of murder, dacoity, robbery and for crimes under the arms act, apart from a decade-old murder in Chittaranjan Park for which he was convicted for life, the police said

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:33 IST

By Karn Pratap Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational Image.

A 25-year-old was stabbed to death over a gambling dispute, allegedly by a life convict in a murder case who was out of jail on parole, in south Delhi’s Tughlakabad village in the early hours of Tuesday, said police.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Vishwajeet alias Chacha, who got parole as a step to decongest jails to stem the spread of Covid-19, was caught later the same day along with the knife allegedly used in the crime.

A case of murder was registered against him at the Govindpuri police station. Vishwajeet was previously involved in six cases of murder, dacoity, robbery and for crimes under the arms act, apart from a decade-old murder in Chittaranjan Park for which he was convicted for life, the police said.

Also read: 2 held for killing brother over property dispute, stuffing body in trunk



Police officials associated with the probe said the murder took place over Rs 70,000 that the victim, Vicky Gupta, won while gambling (playing cards) with his brother Kuldeep Gupta, Vishwajeet, and their friend Raja near the forested area in Tughlakabad village.



“Vishwajeet accused Vicky of cheating during the game and demanded back the money he had lost. An argument ensued and Vishwajeet took out a knife, stabbed Vicky in his chest and fled,” a senior police officer associated with the case said, adding that Vicky was unemployed.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said the murder came to their notice around 5 am on Tuesday, after Kuldeep informed the police about it.

“The injured man was taken to Safdarjung hospital by his brother where he was declared brought dead,” said Gyanesh, adding that a murder case was registered on the statement of prime witness Kuldeep who is an auto rickshaw driver by profession.

As Vishwajeet was absconding, the teams of the Govindpuri police station conducted raids at his possible hideouts. “We caught Vishwajeet in the evening from one of his hideouts in south Delhi. The murder weapon, a knife, was also seized from him,” the officer said.

